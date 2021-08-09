SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest now from Springfield where we have been tracking the COVID-19 cases as they're rising.
To put the increasing cases in Springfield into context for you, in the last week of June, there were just 23 cases. Six weeks later, that number jumped to 279 cases.
"The data is surprising. We had hoped that we would see the numbers begin to level off," Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris reacting to new data on positive COVID-19 cases in the city in the midst of expanded vaccination efforts, including incentives.
The week of July 25, Springfield saw 122 cases, but the week of August 1, just one week later, there were 279 cases. That’s more than 150 more cases. The age group 30 and under for the week of July 25 was only 45 percent of the cases. The week of August 1, those 30 and under make up 62 percent of the cases.
"What we know is that we have seen the younger population numbers increase, and so it is the younger population that is driving this surge," Caulton-Harris explained.
In the age group zero to 10 years old, 40 cases, 11 to 20, 69 cases, and 21 to 30 65 cases. That is a total of 174 for 30 and under in a week.
"The city of Springfield has not seen clusters. These appear to be individual cases. In some cases, we are seeing streets and houses that perhaps could be linked based on their proximity to each other," Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris said she believes a reason for the spike in cases is people under 30 are not getting vaccinated.
"Individuals are not being vaccinated. The city of Springfield still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth. Unless and until we get that vaccination rate up, I fear we're going to continue to see these kinds of numbers," Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris adds she is hopeful once the FDA officially approves the vaccine outside of emergency use, the city can put mitigation methods in place to deal with the surge.
