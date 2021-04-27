SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield COVID-19 Response Committee met Tuesday night to discuss how these new reopening guidelines will change the city in the coming months.
While remaining hopeful, Springfield and its businesses will see a budding return to normalcy in August, one pandemic trend the Director of Economic Development Tim Sheehan said he'd like to see stick around is outdoor dining.
“COVID may have spurred more activity relative to outdoor dining but as a city, I think we want to encourage more and more outdoor dining across the city. It adds a sense of activity to all the neighborhoods it’s happening in, and it clearly is something the community has embraced," Sheehan said.
The response committee has begun undertaking public infrastructure improvements across the city most recently on Fork Street and Worthington Street to help make sure businesses can host customers outdoors more easily and safely.
