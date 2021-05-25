SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council hosting a town hall tonight an opportunity for citizens and business owners to weigh in on the COVID-19 response efforts one of the big topics of the night, the city's financial recovery.
Business lost due to closures and a spike in real estate prices caused by the pandemic.
City officials looked ahead to the American Rescue Plan and how they're hoping it'll transform Springfield’s outlook.
"We're still working through all the regulations -- the 150 pages of guidance as provided by the Department of Treasury. We know there's some big guidance which is a good thing but can also be a bad thing. We're just going to try to make sure that we can spend the money and not have to worry about callback provisions or recoupment from the government three, four, five years down the road," Chief Administrative Financial Officer T.J. Plante said.
City councilors said it's going to take all hands on deck to come up with a plan on how to spend any relief money provided by the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.