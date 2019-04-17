SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After an incident in Chicopee involving dirt bikers assaulting a driver and his passenger, another community is now hoping to crack down on them.
Springfield Police said that that since October, three people on dirt bikes or ATVs have died in the city and now, for their safety and the safety of others, they’re taking action against them.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that it is illegal to ride dirt bikes anywhere in the city, that even includes just walking on the sidewalk with one.
However, it’s not just the dirt-bikers causing an issue on the streets, Walsh said that it’s also the bicyclists.
That’s why the department is now using their real-time analysis center to begin identifying the aggressors and leaders of the pack.
So far, in the past two weeks, Walsh said there have been three arrests.
The city hopes that riders heed their warning.
“Don’t do it in the city. I know you’re trying to show off, making some of your videos. We’re going to start cracking down even harder, especially those aggressors the leaders of the bike and you’re going to lose your bike and you’re going to be arrested," Walsh added.
This is an issue that has aggravated a number of drivers as well, so coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we’ll hear from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on his message to them on how they should handle these situations.
