SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are cracking down on a quality of life issues involving excessive noise in neighborhoods and a common nemesis has reared it’s head again.
Springfield Police said the excessive noise is coming from modified exhausts and mufflers on cars and motorcycles.
In addition to those vehicles, they are also seeing the noise come from illegal dirt bike riders.
“The areas we concentrated on were downtown in the north end and a little bit of the south end, lower South End…that’s where the most complaints were coming from,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
In one weekend, Springfield Police said they were able to nab more than a dozen people making excessive noise on the streets with motorcycles, cars, and illegal dirt bikes.
Investigators told Western Mass News the problem comes from altered exhausts and mufflers.
Aside from being a nuisance, the loud noise is bleeding into their patrol work.
“Our problem with the dirt bikes is they’re starting to alter the exhaust to set off ShotSpotter, which is bad in that we’re going to ShotSpotters - which is good - and that we’re finding where the dirt bikes are,” Clapprood explained.
However, confiscating illegal dirt bikes is one thing.
The street-legal cars and motorcycles are another.
Combined in one weekend, Clapprood noted, “Eleven citations and two criminal complaints.”
Clapprood said those citations could result in fines of $100, but the criminal complaints, city officials said, are sent to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Officials there could call the reported noisemaker in for an inspection to ensure their mufflers and exhaust aren’t violating safety standards.
“In an essence, we’re trying to save them from getting hurt too, but they want to be in your face. Whether you’re walking, whether you’re in a vehicle, a police officer, they don’t care. They’ll go right at the vehicle,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
As for why the problem is getting worse, Clapprood noted, “My guess is pandemic exhaustion, time on their hands. People are out creating their own entertainment in their own environment and unfortunately, for one segment, this means ‘How can we drive the police crazy?’”
Dirt bikes are illegal on the city streets, police said, because their soft tires are not meant to grip asphalt like they are soil, which leads to safety problems like sliding into traffic.
(1) comment
Well this a step in the right direction,however late that might be. Better late than never. Today on Berkshire ave passed by rice rocket on double yellow, but it's all good. Winter will be here soon enough, and that will end the dirt bikes and off road quads. Some days looks like a 3rd world village up near pine point, but it's all good. Snow will keep em down, til they buy snow mobiles. As for the coffee can exhaust carrots and other d****che mods, that's another story for another day....
Well theres always spring...
Worst thing ever was the disbanding of registry cops. You had a grad tassel on your mirror you're getting nailed for obstructed view...now theres cd's, flags, and puff balls the size of basketballs, but its alllll good in the neighborhood...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.