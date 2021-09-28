SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In this red hot housing market, Springfield is creating a home buyer lottery with the prize being one of two brand new houses. Both properties were built using funds from a 'housing for urban development' program. The lottery application process is open only to income-eligible families who are pre-approved for a mortgage to cover the purchase price, which is well below market value.
Applications are due at Springfield’s Office of Housing by 4:30 pm on Nov. 8, 2021. Officials said this will give renters who weren't already in the market for a home enough time to become pre-approved by a mortgage lender.
