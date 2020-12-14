SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The Springfield Department of Public Works is planning around workers being out during Wednesday night’s storm due to COVID-19.
But Springfield area residents said they are prepared for the storm as snow is expected during New England winters.
“I think it's fantastic. It’s just part of winter, and it’s what’s going to happen whether we like it or not,” Chicopee resident Ross Allard said.
Allard spoke to Western Mass News as wet snow came down in Springfield on Monday afternoon. He said he was surprised the grocery store wasn't very busy, considering the heavy snowfall expected Wednesday night.
“Just the house. I got lucky. I really expected a lot more people here,” Allard explained. “I thought it would be crazy, but they must be waiting for the last minute.”
Another Chicopee resident said how she plans to handle the snow later this week.
“I’ll probably put my car in the garage, and I’ll probably stay home," Chicopee resident Laura Champagne said.
Springfield Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli announced Monday at the mayor’s press briefing that eight of the city's snowplow drivers have COVID-19. He said that number will likely go down to five Wednesday night. But, they should be set for the storm regardless.
“For the plowing side, we should have more than enough for our side on that. If it were a 20-inch snowstorm and we need to do it over three or four days, yeah that would be a little different,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said they plan to put a 12-hour parking ban in place, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
“If you’re not on the correct side of the street, you’re going to get ticketed and most likely towed,” Cignoli explained. “That’s an operation we run through the police department.”
Cignoli also added if you do not have to go out in the snow, stay home and park your car in your driveway or an appropriate spot.
