mulberry st fire 12172020

(Springfield Fire Department Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Thursday night. 

Crews responded to 125 Mulberry Street for a chimney fire. 

mulberry st fire 12172020

(Western Mass News Photo)

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte there were no injuries. Four people were displaced as a result of the fire and were assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.