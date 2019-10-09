SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield leaders met with rail car maker CRRC after they say the MBTA outsourced a job to South Korea, rather than keeping the project close to home.
Officials tell Western Mass News the issue surrounds plans to build eighty bi-level coaches, which was about a $300 million contract.
They say the MBTA awarded the sole contract to Hyundai Rotem, while CRRC's Springfield plant is the largest rail car manufacturer in North America.
"Part of the argument for the MBTA was that CRRC didn't have the ability to produce the cars in a timely manner. CRRC's argument is they could have made the timetable," Democratic Representative Bud Williams tells us.
"We're looking to strategize to make sure we're provided the opportunities to access rail car contracts in Massachusetts and beyond to ensure that we continue with the robust workforce that we have present," CRRC MA spokesperson Lydia Rivera stated.
CRRC is currently building more than 400 rail cars for the MBTA.
The company was awarded the $566 million contract to build the new Orange and Red Line cars in 2014.
They say since then, other orders have come in from cities across the country.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the MBTA said, in part:
"There is an immediate demand for more capacity, and Hyundai-Rotem, which built the MBTAs newest bi-level coaches, is able to deliver faster than another car maker."
They also say, in the coming months, they will solicit bids for two major rail car procurements, open to all interested car makers.
