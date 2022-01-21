SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Springfield man faced a judge Friday, accused of sexually abusing a girl while she was in his care as a daycare provider.
78-year-old Raymond Hamel appeared virtually from the Ludlow jail, and not a guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Prosecutors said Hamel abused the girl multiple times a week for years until she was 8 or 9 years old.
Bail was set for Hamel at 25 thousand dollars and he has several conditions, including GPS monitoring.
