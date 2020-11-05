SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The death of George Floyd sparked national unrest in our country and around the world. In Springfield, there has been a push for better-policing policies.
Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood on her reform plans and had an exclusive sit down with the first Black deputy chief in the Springfield Police Department’s history to get a look at the division through his eyes.
“When I saw them looking at us, that's what I saw in return. They’re just saying, 'Hey we just want you to be good and be the best you can.' That's what the protesters want. They want the police officers to be fair," said Springfield Police Department Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel.
Daniel told Western Mass News his thoughts about the Black Lives Matter protest outside the Springfield Police Department back in June.
Daniel, a Springfield native, said many of the people in the crowd that day he has mentored, taught them karate and boxing.
Daniel, promoted to deputy chief last October, but like many Black men in America, he has experienced racial profiling.
"I've been in department stores, followed around," he explained. "I am, kind of, like why is this guy following me and stuff, and then I said maybe it's because of my race.”
Daniel grew up in the foster system and has now been with the city's police department for 37 years.
He said he retired from the U.S. Army, surviving a total of 39 years, with 23 of them in special forces, and awarded two bronze stars.
But when he is not wearing a badge or in uniform, he is like any other Black man in America. He said, in the past, he was pulled over by a police officer and never knew why.
“I was going to the midnight mass, I was in a nice car, and I got pulled over, and asked the guy why are you pulling me over, because I know I wasn't speeding and stuff like that. I never got a good answer. So I guess maybe they pulled me over because of my color," he said.
These types of experiences are something that stayed with him.
“That's always in the back of your head. I think that's just part of being a minority in this country," he added.
Daniel has two sons in their 30s and told Western Mass News he has talked with them about how fast a situation can escalate in an officer-involved shooting. He also said he's always instilled in them to remain calm and be respectful.
“I tell my sons, 'Don't escalate anything. If there is ever a problem, we'll take care of it later in court,'" he explained.
Within the department, Springfield Police told Western Mass News 51 percent of their patrol officers are Black, Hispanic, or Asian.
But back in July, a report by the Department of Justice showed Springfield has a pattern of misconduct.
One of the cases cited was the Nathan Bills case, where a former police officer was accused of beating Latino juveniles. Prosecutors said the officer told the juveniles, "Welcome to the white man’s world.” He was later charged in federal court and suspended from the department. Western Mass News spoke with Clapprood directly on what she learned from that. She said she’s pushing for the assessment center for the captains, which would be an additional part of the interview process when going for the job of a captain. Officers would get evaluated for different on-the-job situations.
"We need supervisors who are courageous, can take that action, can make good decisions, have been through different experiences, they know what to do, and Nathan Bills should never have happened," she said.
Members of the Springfield City Council have been vocal about the removal of Clapprood. Because of differences in how to police.
“As a former educator, if I rose through the ranks from being a teacher to an assistant principal, to a principal, I would never want to be the principal in my building. Because in terms of being able to make the reforms that you would need to make, you're going to have to hold some of the people that you are close to accountable," said Springfield City Councilor Just Hurst.
The police commissioner is in charge of hiring, firing, and promotions. Hurst would like to have a board of police commissioners who oversee the police department. Claprood said she has no issue calling out officers if need be.
"If somebody's done something wrong, they're going to be held accountable," she said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who appointed Clapprood, said he agrees with her.
"I’ll be the first one to stand up for our police department. But I'll be the first one to stand up and say if something is done wrong by the police department. We will deal with that, and we will correct that situation," she noted.
So what if something like this happened in the case of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, or Jacob Blake in Springfield?
“If it means criminal charges, it means criminal charges. If it means dismissal, it means dismissal. But you come out. You [are] transparent about it. If I have one bad apple, so be it," Clapprood said. "I'll do what I have to do to take care of that one bad apple. Then sacrifice the 99 percent of the women and men that do a good job here every day.”
With Hurst being publicly critical of both Sarno and Clapprood, Western Mass News asked him if he has reached out to them to have a conversation, but he said he hasn't.
"I'll take full ownership of the fact that I need to do a better job, and I'd imagine if you spoke to the commissioner and the mayor, they'll probably say the same thing and that they're open for a dialogue, and we need more of it," Hurst said.
The three community leaders all agree on the same thing. Black Lives Matter, police officers need to be supported, and everyone needs to come together.
