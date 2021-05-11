SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, so Western Mass News visited Demos Dermatology in Springfield to find out how to prevent a sunburn and how to treat one if you spend a little too much time in the sun.
Experts said a sunscreen of SPF-30 or higher is best to protect yourself from sun damaged skin and for those who prefer not to use a cream product, physician assistant Brandon Tibbitts said there is another alternative for you - a pill called Heliocare.
“It’s an antioxidant similar to beta carotene that's found in carrots that we found that prevents sun damage and people found over the years that people taking this extract over time did have less skin cancers," Tibbitts explained.
Tibbits told Western Mass News that with the warmer weather and the lifting of the mask mandate, many people may be flooding the outdoors now without that extra layer of protection, possibly making them more susceptible to skin cancer.
“I think that with the sun exposure that we don’t realize that the UV-B is more damaging to our skin and sometimes can even go through clouds. It can go through windshields and cars,” Tibbitts added.
Tibbitts said it’s important to not treat the burn with any sort of irritant or chemical that could make it worse. Instead, he said a good moisturizer with an anti-itch factor is best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.