SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Diocese of Springfield will $272,500 in grants for more than two dozen community-based agencies across western Mass.
The grants are funded by the 2020 Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA) for 27 community-based agencies across the four counties of western Massachusetts, according to a statement from the organization.
The theme for the 2020 ACA campaign is “Our Faith, our Future.”
“We are the Catholic Church and our greatest work is done in the most perilous time," said Bishop Robert J. McManus, the apostolic administrator. "Even in the midst of COVID-19, our faith community remains united in our mission to be the hands and feet of Christ on earth. Your financial support is needed. I ask you to please donate today."
The requests for funding exceeded the amount available for external agencies, but the appeal was able to level fund returning agencies, the statement said.
“This was just an emotionally and economically difficult year and I believe that people found strength in their faith," said Kathy Harrington, manager of the ACA for the Diocese of Springfield. "While the churches were closed, people sought ways to practice their Catholic faith and by financially supporting the Annual Catholic Appeal, they expressed their care and concern for our neighbors in need."
In addition to the 27 agencies listed below, ACA funds support diocesan services and ministries.
To date, donations and pledges total $2,423,039. The campaign remains open until Dec. 31 for online contributions.
The following is a list of the grants for the 27 community-based agencies:
- Alternatives- $6,000
- Amherst Community Connections- $3,000
- Angels Take Flight- $1,000
- Bethlehem House- $24,000
- Clearway Clinic- $5,000
- Genesis- $7,000
- Harmony House- $5,000
- Holy Cross Sandwich Ministry- $2,000
- Homework House-$17,000
- Jericho-$15,000
- Lee Food Pantry-$2,000
- Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry-$12,000
- Montague Catholic Social Ministries-$30,000
- New Direction-$8,000
- New Spirit- $19,350
- Pregnancy Support Services- $2,500
- Providence Behavioral Health/Chaplain- $18,000
- Providence Ministries- $21,000
- Rachel’s Vineyard- $1,500
- Residents Encounter Christ Berkshire Co.- $1,000
- Residents Encounter Christ Hampden Co.- $1,500
- Rick’s Place-$7,000
- St. Vincent DePaul- $6,150
- Take and Eat-$23,000
- The Gray House-$20,000
- Womanshelter/Companeras- $6,000
- Youth Center- $8,500
