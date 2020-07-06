SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Catholic schools under the Springfield Diocese will be welcomed back full-time starting in the fall.
The announcement that Catholic schools in the western Mass. region would be reopened full-time despite the ongoing pandemic, came made mid-morning Monday.
“There has been a lot of excitement as we go map the spaces out,” said Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of schools. “We weren’t sure in the beginning if we would be able to accomplish this, but when we saw the last set of guidelines, we knew automatically that we could fit everyone of our students.”
"There will be full-time, in class instruction this fall in the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield," Baillargeon said.
Baillargeon, as well as Joshua Agnew, the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, have been meeting with school administrators to asses the buildings to meet health and safety requirements.
Baillargeon said the Diocese has more than 2,500 students spanning 14 schools across western Mass.
He said they are following the guidelines of the Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Masks need to be worn in the building, they need to be worn in passin,” he said.
He is also looking at the state for more guidance on how students can take breaks from wearing their masks.
“We are hoping to get more clarification on this thing called ‘mask breaks,’” he said. “How long are those mask breaks? But what we do know is students can have the mask breaks when they are properly socially distanced. That’s one of the reasons we are designing our schools to be six feet apart, so when the students are in a seated position they are already socially distanced and it’s easier for them to accomplish a mask break.”
The school system will be training janitors and teachers to property sanitize as well as having students eat inside the classroom.
“Our thought is when it is not possible, which is most of our places because of the cleaning and the sanitization of spaces, we are going to have our kids eat in the classroom,” he said.
If a student gets sick or a parent wants their child to learn from home, there is an option.
“We do know that some families don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to the school next year, so each of the schools have been asked to create their own remote instruction plan, and we provide some guidance from the Diocese,” he said.
The schools will start in the fall in conjunction with their local public school district.
"..With most starting the week before Labor Day," notes Diocese spokesperson, Mark Dupont.
Plans in place in each elementary school and at St. Mary High School in Westfield include:
- Desks in classrooms will be placed six feet apart.
- Students and teachers will wear personal protective equipment based on age and need.
- Buildings will be regularly cleaned and sanitized following local public health guidelines.
- Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing will be provided and encouraged.
- Time outdoors will be encouraged and increased.
- School personnel will follow diocesan guidelines for safety.
- All schools will follow the diocesan directives for liturgy and students will be encouraged to attend Mass as part of their program.
For Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield, an independently operated Catholic School, we're told officials have received guidelines from the Diocese and are developing their own plan.
"We know in person, teacher to student instruction is the most effective way for students to learn,” says Baillargeon, “That’s why in observing all the social distancing requirements we have, we are designing all our schools in such a way to maximize this kind of instruction.”
Since mid-March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have been learning remotely.
