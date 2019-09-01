SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have confirmed that seven people have been killed and that the death toll is rising following initial reports from Saturday night.
At least 22 other people have also been injured and police have said they've identified the gunman as 36-year-old, Seth Aaron Ator.
Sunday afternoon Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Mitchell Rozanski from the Springfield Diocese who said despite how these mass shootings keep happening, good will overcome.
"Whenever we hear of a horrible shooting like we did yesterday in Odessa and Midland, Texas we pour the affront to human dignity the loss of life," Bishop Rozanski said.
Authorities in Texas said just minutes before the shooting, the suspect was pulled over by police.
He took off while firing his gun out of the window. One of those shots killed a friend of Mike Barrett.
"I just dropped on my knees and tilt my head to the floor and I started praying like you wouldn't believe, saying this can't happen to him, he saved my life, I'd trade my life any day for his," Barrett explained.
Bishop Rozanski told Western Mass News it's hard to understand why a shooting like this can happen.
The people who were shot and killed or injured did not even know the shooter and the shooter did not even know them so it's just a tragic, senseless act.
The suspected gunman then ditched his car and stole a postal truck continuing to shoot.
The bishops said even with so much hate, kindness in the world will prevail.
"As people of faith, we believe that despite all of the evil we see in the world that good does overcome the hate and the evil," Bishop Rozanski said.
The suspect eventually drove into a movie theater parking lot where police officers exchanged gunfire.
That suspect was shot and killed by police.
The bishop said in times like these it is important for people to come together.
"We have to stand as a people for the safety of others or we have to put our faith out in a public square to come together to show that the situations that all this to happen have to be eliminated. People of faith must speak up against these acts of violence and must show that we believe we can be better as human beings and we can remedy theses awful situations that arise," Bishop Rozanski explained.
Among the 22 injured, 3 were police officers and a 17-month old little girl.
Investigators said they believe the suspect acted alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.