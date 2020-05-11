SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Churches across the state have been closed for nearly three months, and questions remain on when they'll be able to worship together again in chapels.
Western Mass News is getting answers from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield on their plan to safely reopen when given the green light from the governor.
“It’s been 10 weeks that we have all been experiencing the effects of the coronavirus with our closings,” Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said.
As the coronavirus crisis continues, pews in churches like St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield have sat empty.
Although they've utilized digital means to unite, they are still eager to meet together face to face.
“As much as being online has been very helpful in bringing the message of the mass and other devotion into peoples homes, it’s still not the same as coming together,” Rozanski said.
While some religions are defying the governor's orders, the Diocese of Springfield said their top priority is keeping parishioners safe.
“I feel that at this point in our history, the best point we can look out for our brothers and sisters is to really follow the stay-at-home order and be very, very conscientious and cautious of taking care of one another,” Rozanski said.
In the meantime, they are preparing for the time when they are allowed to meet side by side.
“Over the past few weeks, we have really been talking about what can make our church safe when you do reopen,” he said. “So, for example, how do we disinfect our churches? How do we disinfect our churches in between Mass?”
For example, they said that depending on the governor's order, they are considering roping off every other pew to help increase social distancing.
“All of those things will be in place by the time we meet together as God's people again,” Rozanski said.
Until then, they are encouraging parishioners to continue to unite online, while praying for relief.
“Continue to pray for an end to this courage of the coronavirus,” he said. “And secondly, do what you can to keep in touch with your faith. We’re doing all we can either television and online to bring your faith into our homes. And also if you can, find it in your dreams to remember to continue to support your parish.”
