SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop Rozanski and the Roman Catholic Diocese celebrated the 17th annual Red Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral Sunday morning.
The ceremony has been a tradition for years.
The mass honors local law enforcement officials and marks the opening of the Supreme Court's new term.
Six local officials were recognized and were given medals for their service in western Massachusetts.
Church leaders say they take into account the hard and taxing jobs that people take on in their communities.
"Whether it's legal procedures or anything else," former Bishop of Maritus of Springfield Timothy McDonnell tells us. "You try to find out what the facts are, what the truth is, and, sometimes, that can be convoluted."
"It was a real honor," stated Appeals Court Judge Ariane Vuono. "It was a pleasure. It's a beautiful day today and it was so nice to see so many people come to mass."
All six recipients are being honored into the St. Thomas More Society.
The Cathedral of St. Matthew held its Red Mass in Washington on Sunday as well.
Sunday's ceremony was followed by a brunch at the Log Cabin.
