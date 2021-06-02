SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A little more than a week after the Hamden District Attorney said a former priest killed an altar boy in 1972, the Springfield Diocese is publishing names of more religious leaders accused of sexual abuse. The Diocese's list nearly tripling in size.

This list contains not only Diocese clergy, but those from other religious orders and laypeople, stemming from decades-old incidents. One former priest and advocate for sex abuse survivors says swifter action is needed.

“There is independently verifiable evidence to substantiate each name that is included on the list,” Jeffrey Trant, of the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance for the Diocese of Springfield said.

40 names added to the diocese of Springfield’s list of religious leaders with one or more allegation of sex abuse. 61 in total, a near tripling of the list, all represent claims of sex abuse against a minor, except one, of sexual misconduct against a vulnerable adult. The Diocese is encouraging anyone who may have experienced abuse, no matter how long ago, to come forward. The newly expanded list contains allegations and names of priests dating back to the 1940s.

“Even if they were deceased at the time that the allegation came forward,” Bishop William Byrne said.

In fact, of the listed 61 names, more than 40 are deceased. 15 of the accused died in the last ten years. Three died this year, including Richard Levigne, a defrocked priest, who pleaded guilty in 1992 to molesting young male parishioners. Prosecutors last week, said Levigne murdered altar boy Danny Croteau in 1972.

“We don’t know where any of these lists have been,” former priest and President of Road to Recovery Robert Hoatson said.

Hoatson said the sheer number of names added to the Diocese's list raises suspicion and concern. Hoatson is a former priest and current advocate for victims of sex abuse. He believes the list of possibly abusive clergy could be longer and that they aren't facing enough punishment.

“It’s outrageous that they would’ve hidden this information for so long…The information was withheld so that these priests could die, they could retire they could disappear essentially,” Hoaston said.

That's why Bishop Byrne is continuing to ask those who have experienced sex abuse at the hands of anyone within the diocese to report it to the authorities.

The Hampden DA's abuse hotline number is (413) 800-2958. The updated list of clergy is could be found on their website.