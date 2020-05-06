SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An agreement has been forged between local prosecutors and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield related to reporting sexual misconduct allegations.
Diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont said that the Memorandum of Understanding, which takes effect immediately, comes after lengthy discussions with the area's three district attorneys and the diocese over "inconsistencies in how past abuse allegations were reported by the diocese."
The document includes policies for the diocese for reporting any sexual misconduct allegations it becomes aware of, regardless of when the reported abuse took place. It also includes policies for documenting the receipt of any allegations forwarded to a district attorney's office, as well as follow-up communications between that office and the diocese.
“I am most grateful to all who worked so diligently in preparing this agreement, one which demonstrates our commitment to work with law enforcement in identifying all allegations of sexual misconduct that come to our attention,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
In an effort to avoid an unintentional inference when a criminal investigation is opened, the memorandum also includes an agreement that the diocese will not begin its review process of allegations for 90 days or until that district attorney's office tells the diocese that they can proceed.
CLICK HERE to read the memorandum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.