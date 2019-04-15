SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Prayers tonight for Paris and Notre Dame Cathedral at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, filled with parishoners for the annual Chrism Mass a the start of Holy Week.
"Holy Week for Christians is," Bishop Rozanski tells us. "Really the crowning week of the year, for we commemorate Jesus at the Last Supper, we commemorate his death, and finally, on Easter Sunday, his resurrection."
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski has visited Notre Dame Cathedral.
He spoke with Western Mass News about the tragic fire that tore through the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
"I feel so badly for the people of Paris, and of France for," continued Bishop Rozanski. "Losing such a treasure, but I am grateful that no one was hurt or killed."
Notre Dame has survived the French Revolution and World War II, Bishop Rozanski calling it a symbol of Paris to people all around the world.
"It's almost like the Eiffel Tower," stated Bishop Rozanski. "It is a symbol of the city. It is a place of pilgrimage. 30,000 people a day, 13 million people a year go to that cathedral, and it is literally the heart of Paris. It is the center of Paris."
The bishop says he will be praying for the people of parish.
"As I will say in my hymn this evening," adds Bishop Rozanski. "We are the living stones. We are the church. It is the faith that is in our hearts that counts, so, no matter what is destroyed, physically, here on Earth, it is the faith that we keep in our hearts that really builds up the church."
The French President says he plans to rebuild the cathedral.
Paris authorities say, right now, they believe the fire started accidentally.
