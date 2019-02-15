Springfield Diocese releases special report on sexual abuse by clergy members.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Diocese has released a special report regarding the amount of sexual abuse cases that were reported.
According to the special report, fifteen cases of sexual abuse were reported in 2018, the highest since 2008 in which twelve cases were reported.
The Springfield Diocese stated that, since 1992, they have paid out nearly 150 sexual abuse cases, totaling approximately $14.9 million with $8.5 million coming from insurance carriers.
In light of the report that was released, Bishop Rozanski stated:
"...First, let me say again how profoundly sorry I am for what victims and their families have had to endure. As I told a reporter last fall, while I share the anger of many, I remain committed to our efforts to address this terrible crisis as well as improve upon them."
To read the full report in its entirety, click or tap here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.