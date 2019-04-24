SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a week since Springfield's mayor announced a crackdown to get dirt bikes off city streets.
Now, city officials are working to figure out how to move forward.
The city council's Public Safety Subcommittee met with the police department to discuss where we go from here.
Everyone is in agreement that some things need to be done now.
Police say they're putting themselves, and the safety of others at risk.
"Our police officers," Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us. "Try to do the best they can with enforcement, but it's difficult. We don't want to see anyone get killed."
Springfield Police told Public Safety Subcommittee members Wednesday night that, since they cannot set policies, they are asking the city council to include language in an ordinance that would help reduce the number of people riding off-road vehicles on city streets.
That includes ATVs and dirt bikes, all of which are illegal to ride in Springfield.
Springfield Police say that three off-road vehicle operators have died in the last eight months.
They say it's only a matter of time until an innocent bystander becomes a victim.
"With the support of the mayor and the city council," continued Walsh. "We'd be able to potentially seize and forfeit that. Then, [it] becomes the property of the city, and then some public crushings."
City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells Western Mass News language is important when it comes to developing an ordinance.
"The issue at hand," stated Councilor Ramos. "The dirt bikes and the off-road vehicles that are on our streets. The bicyclists are a whole different issue and we don't want to lump them together with a motorized vehicle."
Police say that they will never pursue a vehicle and put the community's safety at risk, but they will continue to use undercover patrols to identify drivers.
Councilor Ramos says he understands the frustration.
He says dirt bikers have damaged his front lawn, and wants to assure residents that action will be taken.
"I feel it," added Ramos. "I see it, and I know this is an issue that we have to address."
Councilor Ramos will meet with the city's Law Department to begin drafting that ordinance.
There is no date on when there will be a vote.
