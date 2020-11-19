SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield District Court will be temporarily closed for the next few days.
The Office of the Mass. Trial Courts said that the court will be closed until Monday, November 23 after two probation officers, who were last there on Friday, November 13, tested positive for COVID-19.
The court will now undergo disinfecting.
The Trial Court office added that all other courts within the Roderick Ireland Courthouse will remain open.
