(WGGB/WSHM) -- An overnight update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 testing has raised some concern among doctors.
The newest guidance now says people don't need to be tested for coronavirus if they show no symptoms and have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Doctors said they are concerned that the CDC has revised their guidance without giving any additional information as to why.
They said it could hurt the process of contact tracing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is switching gears on COVID-19 testing guidance.
Previously, they recommended testing for anyone who had been exposed to the virus in close contact.
Dr. Robert Roose from Mercy Medical Center said that has since changed.
“This week, they revised that guidance without any explanation to say that those individuals do not necessarily need to get tested. To me and many other public health and infectious disease experts, it has raised some questions,” Roose explained.
Roose told Western Mass News he’s not sure why there has been a sudden shift in testing recommendations.
“The questions that this raises is, for me, are that, you know why? Why not? What is the evidence that is leading them to change this recommendation at this moment? It seems very contrary and I have concerns about this approach because it not only sends the wrong message about asymptomatic people to transmit the virus,” Roose noted.
He said it could also slow the progress that has been made to stop the spread of the virus, since health officials across the state rely heavily on contact tracing, especially for those who show no symptoms.
Roose said this new recommendation could potentially put that in jeopardy.
“The foundation of contact tracing is being able to identify anyone, whether they are symptomatic or not, that has the virus…If we are not going to be testing individuals who are asymptomatic, but have had exposure, well, that really pops the bully, if you will, on true contract tracing,” Roose noted.
We reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to see if this new recommendation is something the state will adopt. We have not heard back.
