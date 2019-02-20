SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy, and sometimes confusing Springfield intersection is now causing more headaches.
Traffic lights have not been working properly at Boston Road and Breckwood Boulevard for almost a week now after a car accident knocked out the control box.
The the traffic lights are blinking red and yellow, and there's also stop and traffic signs along some roads to alert drivers, but drivers told Western Mass News the intersection is still an absolute mess.
Last Thursday, a two-car crash took out the control box for the traffic lights at the intersection of Boston Road and Breckwood Boulevard.
"It hit the controller. The big silver box on the corner. Just wiped that out," said Vinny DeSantis with the Springfield DPW.
The Springfield Department of Public Works said the traffic lights have not been working properly since.
While the department works to construct a new control box, they've changed the traffic signals in the area.
'"They're legal. There's flashing yellow and red and that's a legal traffic signal for during repairs.
The red is on for stopping, you have to stop. The yellow doesn't mean to hurry up and speed through, it means proceed with caution be prepared to stop. We also have portable stop signs out there for bay and breckwood and we have signs," said DeSantis.
Business owners along the road told Western Mass News the broken traffic lights have caused more chaos and accidents.
The Western Mass News Skydrone captured shots of how congested the intersection was at 11 Wednesday morning; a time where there usually isn't any traffic.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News two minor accidents have happened since the lights went down Thursday night.
"It’s pretty crazy. I see a couple accidents because the lights out and people try to go. Last night, in the morning there was a big accident too. It’s very dangerous. It’s crazy, it’s crazy," said Jose Taveras.
The Springfield DPW said they have built a new control box, which is currently going through a mandatory 24-hour test period at their office.
Weather permitting, it should be able to be installed on Thursday.
We’re told if the department didn't build these boxes themselves, it would take 4 to 6 weeks for another company to do it.
