SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming as it relates to pickup of some bulk waste items in Springfield.
City officials announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, all box springs and mattresses that are picked up at part of Springfield's bulk collection services must be in plastic mattress bags.
The change, according to the city, is "out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation."
The necessary bags are reportedly available at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as other retailers.
Residents may reuse a plastic mattress bag that comes with a new mattress or box spring, so long as they are completely sealed with duct tape.
If a mattress or box spring is left out and not properly bagged, DPW will not pick the item up.
This new policy will be in effect until further notice.
