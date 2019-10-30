SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield's Department of Public Works is busy clearing drains in the city ahead of tomorrow's rain storm.
Before the snow falls. Springfield's DPW must face one more trial by fire: a flame-colored mess in the form of Autumn leaves.
"We’ve been out doing street sweeping on main arteries to get some of that stuff off," Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli tells us.
Leaves flooding the roadway, which DPW Director Chris Cignoli says will lead to actual flooding if drains aren't cleared quickly and before Halloween's rain.
"We know we're going to run into some problems and we have the crews that will be out, you know, looking at our fifteen, twenty, twenty-five locations where we know that there's going to be issues," explained Cignoli.
But DPW officials say there's 23,000 catch basins in the city of Springfield alone and that they can't clear every single one, and need your help clearing basins.
"Right now, there’s a lot of leaves down, because there’s a lot of locations where people haven’t touched anything," stated Cignoli.
Cignoli tells Western Mass News leaf-clearing process won't be a one-and-done raking event and that homeowners should continue to check on catch basins near their homes for pile-ups before the rain makes them impossible to find.
"Keep an eye on it, because, usually, by the time there’s too much water on there, we then have to go out and try to find it, which is one of the problems." stated Cignoli.
With the exception of skiers and snowboarders, Halloween is the last time of year where people can still enjoy the outdoors before seeking shelter from Winter's snowy, icy, salt-crusted sidewalks, which is why Cignoli says keeping the streets clear is especially important to making the holidays memorable for all the right reasons.
"If there’s piles of leaves everywhere and they can’t see the curb and they’re walking and tripping. There's still going to be a ton of kids out doing trick-or-treating. You don’t need them stepping in a foot-deep puddle that they can’t see," added Cignoli.
