SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another round of snowfall hit western Mass. this week, and both residents and local public works departments worked to keep up.
Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield DPW about how they’re handling it and what residents are doing to stay ahead of it.
With this winter blast, everyone is working to keep up with the snowfall.
On Tuesday morning, Eddie Hosey from Springfield, stepped outside of his house onto a slippery driveway, and he knew he needed something to help.
Luckily, there's a pile of sand at Smeads Arena the city offers free of charge for residents to pick up and take home.
“Coming out this morning, I noticed there was a lot of ice underneath the snow, and I was slipping so, I said I better go get some sand because, without that sand, there would have been some problems so, I’m glad to have it,” Hosey said.
The Springfield DPW worked hard and stayed busy recently to keep roads clear and safe for traveling.
Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said his team plowed the entire city just a few days ago during Sunday's storm.
Now they’re keeping an eye on how it piles up, but they were prepared to plow if necessary, and they sanded to stay ahead of the ice. He said they could be out there into the night.
“With flat ice, at least it’s drivable, it’s when you get the ruts that make driving extremely difficult,” Cignoli explained.
The DPW also has a virtual snow map up and running where you can monitor what roads have been cleared in Springfield. That's updated about every two hours with progress reports, including parking bans.
Cignoli reminded everyone to move their cars off the streets during those bans so plows can get by.
“There are just certain streets in the city; there were probably half a dozen streets on Sunday. We did not plow for the simple reason you cannot get down them with people on both sides of the streets, small dead-end streets, things like that,” Cignoli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.