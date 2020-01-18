SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With this storm, Springfield officials are urging people to follow the parking ban or your car may be towed.
"This whole process is a lot more involved than just driving a truck and putting a blade down and trying to plow snow," Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli tells us.
The Springfield DPW is under fire this Winter season after residents complained about how crews cleaned up in past snow storms.
The city council voted on changes, including an online snow map.
They are still discussing a change in the parking ban times, but those changes aren’t in place for Saturday’s snow storm.
Chris Cignoli, director of the Springfield DPW, tells Western Mass News that his department is working with the police department on ticketing and towing for this storm.
"You could pick any street in the city and there will be probably less than 10% where everybody is moved, easily," explained Cignoli.
Cignoli says that crews can’t plow to the best of their ability if residents are parked illegally.
"What we we're having to do on streets was go back and do additional work and where people didn’t follow parking bans, we had to go back and clean those streets and push back snow with cars lined up all over the place on both sides," says Cignoli.
He tells Western Mass News that each snow storm is different and there is no cookie cutter approach to how they handle a storm.
This storm they are focusing on getting the roads cleared as soon as possible to avoid icy road conditions.
"If you have three inches of snow and it’s slush, you've go to get that stuff off the street," added Cignoli.
