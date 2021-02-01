SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News got an inside look into how the Springfield DPW operates during a snowstorm and how they get crews out on the roads.
The DPW started salting and sanding Sunday night, and they have been continuing throughout the day Monday.
There are about 20 DPW employees out plowing Monday and then more than 100 contracted workers that will be helping out the city.
The Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignolli said there are parking bans in effect, and penalties are in place for violators.
“We started at 9 a.m. this morning, and we will be keeping them in place until probably this afternoon into the evening to tomorrow. We will have the police department on the ticketing and towing,” Cignoli said.
The ticketing and towing will be happening heavily on the main roads, and then they will head into the residential areas.
It's a $50 ticket but could be higher, $120 or more if you get your car towed.
"In a storm like this, we probably do 350 tickets and a little less than 200 towing. We could probably tow 2,000 cars in the city if we needed to. The problem is we just don't have enough people and equipment," Cignoli explained.
There are more than 800 roads in Springfield, so it will take about 16 hours to do the entire city.
