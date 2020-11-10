SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are asking residents to not through a particular type of waste out in the trash.
Springfield DPW said that the department has encountered what they refer to "hot loads" of radiation-based contaminated material within Thursday trash pick-ups over the last two weeks.
That waste has then tripped radiation sensors at the disposal facility, the trash can't be disposed, and the truck has to be treated for contamination.
It has cost the city over $5,000 to address these issues.
The area of contamination has been narrowed to an area between Bay Street to State Street and Westminster Street to Cambridge Street, including:
- Cambridge Street
- Montrose Street
- Mapledell Street
- Hunter Place
- Andrew Street
- Gerard Avenue
- Marion Street
- Bowles Street
- Burr Street
- McNight Street
- Sherman Street
Springfield DPW is urging residents that if you, a household member, or a pet is being treated with radiation treatment for chemotherapy or leukemia for an illness, do not dispose of the contaminated waste in the trash. Rather, it's advised you contact your health care provider or veterinarian for disposal instructions.
Crews will be performing a field inspection on Thursday in an effort to determine the material's origin.
