SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield’s Department of Public Works is working to make the area of Wilbraham Road in Springfield safer for pedestrians after an American International College employee was hit a car earlier this week.

The DPW is working on multiple solutions that could help protect the large crowds of AIC students, staff, and professors who cross from this parking lot to campus during the school year.

The scene of that deadly crash in Springfield is now the focal point of a new road reconstruction project.

“Because what happens out there, it is always extremely important as to what the fix is,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

On Tuesday morning, Margaret ‘Lani’ Kretschmar of Agawam was walking through a crosswalk on Wilbraham Road, across from American International College, when she was hit by an SUV. The 65-year-old later died at the hospital.

Now, a group effort led by the city’s Department of Public Works is re-examining the surrounding area. This includes a parking lot owned by the college and a crosswalk that leads to campus. Cignoli said it's a busy road with many pedestrians crossing during the school year.

“So, whatever we put in there, we want to make sure is going to be safe and meet the needs of the number of people who will be using it,” Cignoli added.

He is laying out a plan with about eight to ten options to present to AIC and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno that will help slow down drivers.

“Is it something like a raised crosswalk? Something like a mini-roundabout? Is it an actual traffic signal?” Cignoli asked.

Cignoli hopes to present both parties with a plan in two weeks.

“Most important question is going to be (a) which option everybody likes and (b) the cost associated with it,” Cignoli said.

Meantime, officials from AIC told us in a statement:

American International College is grateful for the support of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the concern and advocacy of City Councilor Malo Brown, who lives nearby in the Mason Square neighborhood, and the prompt response of the Springfield DPW to make much-needed improvements to public and pedestrian safety in this heavily trafficked area. AIC is grateful for their commitment to preventing a tragedy of this nature from happening again.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s office told us this incident remains under investigation.