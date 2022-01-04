SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Massachusetts is looking at some possible plowable snow for late Thursday night into Friday morning, but with the rising COVID numbers in Springfield, we wanted to know if the city’s Public Works Department has enough staff to take care of the roads.
“We have enough plows to go around, as long as everybody comes in,” said Vinny DeSantis, Deputy Director of Operations at the Springfield DPW.
DPW crews in Springfield felt confident ahead of possible "plowable" snowfall Friday morning.
“The next day or two, we're going to go through all our trucks, make sure the calcium tanks are full. We're going to put the plows on,” DeSantis said.
He told Western Mass News that crews are busy preparing their trucks, and luckily the omicron variant has not made too much of an impact on drivers.
“I've had a few, but some of the guys are due back for the storm,” DeSantis told us.
With the rising numbers, they have continued to take precautions and have kept isolation times in place.
“I know the CDC has said 5 days if you don't have any symptoms, but we're still at the 10 days,” DeSantis said.
He told us that the department usually keeps one driver per truck when plowing, but they have decided to take added measures to reduce the spread.
“If we do have to team up to go on a regular job during the day, I told the guys you have to mask up while you're in the vehicle,” DeSantis said.
Overall, he said that they are well-staffed and ready to go.
“We did pretty good this year as far as getting the vendors to come in,” he said. “We raised our rates, there were incentives to come in by a certain time during the year, and it helped a lot.”
Western Mass News will be tracking this storm very closely and will continue to provide you with the latest on road closures and conditions.
