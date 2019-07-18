SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hot weather may force people indoors, but it doesn't stop emergencies, road work, and maintenance in the city of Springfield.
The city's Department of Public Works is preparing for the heat wave.
It might seem strange to be talking about the DPW in hot weather, especially since the last time we were there was for a snow storm.
However, DPW officials told us they have to beef up their staffing for this weekend - both for the workers' safety and the public's.
Car takes out a stop sign? Pot hole bottoming out traffic?
"When you're out and you have to do things on those types of days...What can you get done?...What's an emergency that really needs to get done?" said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli
Cignoli knows that his team must still rise to the challenge, even in rising temperatures.
"I try to make sure that the guys are safe, they're protected from the heat, and that the work can still get done at the same time," Cignoli explained.
On a normal day, Cignoli told Western Mass News that two workers could spend hours completing one task outdoors, but when the temperatures reach triple digits, "You want to make sure you're not having one guy out there digging a hole by hand for 500 feet...that you have enough people to do out there they can take adequate breaks."
Cignoli said the extra workers are also needed for the problems DPW wouldn't normally handle, but may have to address when sweltering circumstances make a mountain out of what would be considered a mole hill on any other day, like a broken splash pad in a park.
"We get the phone calls. Obviously, you're dealing with peoples lives...If that's down for a day or two when it's 90 degrees, you know, yeah then but somebody's got to fix it," Cignoli noted.
As another example, take the recent transformer fire in Springfield that left hundreds without power for four hours.
"It becomes a big concern...I don't have power means I don't have air-conditioning," Cignoli said.
A citywide effort to keep cool means the DPW must prepare to be on the forefront of any problems that heat up.
"You become the point people and stuff like that to make sure stuff gets done." Cignoli said.
