SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of the winter season, the Springfield Department of Public Works is putting a call out for plow driver.
DPW Director Chris Cignolli gave more information on the open positions at Monday's coronavirus briefing.
In addition to plow drivers, the city also has a number of jobs available for those looking for employment.
"We have an advertisement out now for snow contractors, so if you have vehicles that you're interested in plowing for the city of Springfield, we have increased the rates this year, so I'm trying to get as many vehicles as we can as possible into the city and at the same time, we have a significant amount of job openings within DPW," Cignoli said.
Cignolli added that all these job postings can be found on the employment section of the DPW website.
