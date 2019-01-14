SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of Springfield neighbors said that a constant flow of water coming from points unknown is turning their street into a dangerous sheet of ice.
Less than an hour after Western Mass News contacted the city's DPW, crews were on-scene accessing the situation.
One of those neighbors reached out to Western Mass News this morning. We immediately reached out to the director of the DPW, as we ourselves headed down to check out just what the problem was.
What we found at the intersection of Lancashire and Lexington Streets in Springfield was a sheet of ice about five or six inches thick.
The source was a constant stream of water coming from...well, that's the question.
"This it comes from here, under the ground. [And then comes back up here?] Right, right," said Robert Diaz.
Diaz lives in his daughter's house next to what appears to be the source of where the water is bubbling up.
"It's been like that for two months, maybe more than that," Diaz noted.
While we were there, we saw car after car have issues. Some even backed up and went the other way.
"What gonna happen is it's going to be an accident one day there, forget it," Diaz added.
Diaz and other neighbors said they've reached out to the city and crews have sanded.
Within an hour after, we reached out to Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli. He showed up to get a first-hand look.
"We have either a water main problem, ground water problem, or a clogged drain that coming out on the surface and has iced over an intersection with four or five inches of ice," Cignoli explained.
Within minutes, there were reinforcements.
"I wanted to take a look at it because, one of the problems we're having right now is that because there is so much ground water and with the change in temperatures that we've had, there's been a lot of water main breaks.
Cignoli immediately called in a salt truck, then crews to scrape the ice, and reassured Diaz and other neighbors that engineers will be back this week to find the source and fix the problem.
The DPW said that they have had the situation on their radar and said it has become worse. We will keep you updated on their progress.
In the meantime, Cignoli urges Springfield residents to use the city's 311 call system to report any issues. Online reporting and a tracking system is also available 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.