SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The director of Springfield's Department of Public Works is responding to the snow removal proposals put forth by the city council.
The ordinances came after residents complained about the quality of snow removal after last week's storm.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli has mixed feelings on the snow removal ordinances proposed by city councilors, leaning favorably towards some and absolutely against others.
Regardless, Cignoli said, he's not ready to vote on any of the ordinances when he meets with the council on Monday.
"We always have to look at the pros and cons and that's what I really need to spend some time doing," Cignoli said.
More than 10 inches of snow fell during last week's winter storm.
Cignoli feels ordinances regulating that snow removal should be similarly thick.
"An ordinance should never be a one-liner. It always has to have enough detail behind it," Cignoli explained.
Springfield city councilors released several snow removal proposals earlier this week, including:
Considering pre-treating every road, not just main roads
Making the DPW plow map available online to the public
A 24-hour alternating parking ban schedule
Stepping up sidewalk punishments by both ticketing unclear properties and billing property owners for city workers who clear them
Cignoli said pretreating every road before the storm is not an issue of cost, but of timing.
"With the equipment that we have, pre-treating every road in the city of Springfield will probably take 24 hours, so it's like you're starting a day ahead of time," Cignoli added.
While they have subcontractors to plow, he said there are none contracted to pretreat roads, so that ordinance would take DPW workers away from plowing if they are called to work earlier in the day to salt.
"Pre-treating all of the residential streets in the city probably isn't going to end up being completely feasible. Increasing it to a certain point, maybe," Cignoli noted.
When it comes to making the DPW plow map available online to the public, Cignoli's not against putting the information out there, but says the system needs an evaluation by IT.
"It is set up now for a minimal amount of traffic. We don't know if it's set up for hundreds and thousands of people being able to access it, so we have to go through that," Cignoli said.
On the parking ban, Cignoli says the council's 24-hour proposal could give plow drivers more time to plow streets, rather than asking drivers to move their cars twice daily.
"By the time we're able to go back, they're already parked back on the other side of the street, so I do support something with the parking ban," Cignoli said.
The last proposal would ticket property owners in high-foot traffic areas who don't shovel their walks within 24 hours and then bill them when the city eventually does it.
"Under no circumstances do I support that in any way shape or form," Cignoli said.
Cignoli said not only does he the lack manpower and equipment, but he fears setting a precedent that could turn the DPW into a landscaping service, especially when, Cignoli claims, he already hears complaints about the costs of other snow-related fines
"We get hammered because people, when they get towed, have to pay a $50 fine and either $100, $150, or $200 to get their car back and I say we get hammered, even from the city councilors, from the residents. It's like 'it's too high' and there's always an excuse," Cignoli said.
Cignoli is set to meet with city councilors to discuss these proposals on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.