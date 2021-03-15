SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Department of Public Works is in desperate need of new employees. Positions that have been open for months are still vacant, which is starting to impact DPW operations.
The DPW Director Chris Cignoli said they are looking for anywhere between two to eight new employees.
He said they are in need specifically of drivers after a nationwide shortage of plow drivers has impacted local departments.
“People are just not signing up for that anymore for whatever reason when we started looking at this in the fall also started to get contacts from a lot of our companies doing snow plowing that we’re having the exact same problem cannot find people with a CDL who are willing to work,” Cignoli said.
This winter has been trying on DPW departments. Many here in western Mass. were using more salt and sand than last winter and were down drivers for big snow events. They need these drivers to perform other city services in the spring, summer, and fall.
He says if positions aren’t filled it’s going to impact response time.
They're also in need of traffic signal technicians since he said they've had a rash of crashes knocking out lights around the city. He said anyone interested in a position should contact the DPW.
