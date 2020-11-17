SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With colder temperatures heading our way, attention turns to how local departments of public works are prepared for winter ice and snow.
Right now, the city of Springfield is looking for more snowplow contractors.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News they currently have 90 to 100 contractors, but they want even more heading in the winter months.
“If we get up to the 150, 160 and we have 130 or so for an event, we’re relatively very comfortable with that during a storm,” Cignoli said.
One issue the DPW is having is contractors are not registering as many vehicles to be out plowing the streets during snowstorms.
“Some contractors would register eight vehicles in the past. They’re only registering four or three. Their problem is they can’t find drivers,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli is offering incentives to entice contractors, so they have more snow plows on the road when a snowstorm hits Springfield.
“What we did is that if we signed you up by the 25th of November, you would get an extra five dollars on top of the hour that you’re getting,” Cignoli added.
Not only is Cignoli offering an extra five dollars an hour, but he also raised the rates.
The new rate is $65 an hour for a light duty truck that’s at least 8,000 pounds.
The rates go up to $185 an hour for a four to five yard front end loader. That's about $8 to $20 more than last year's rates.
The city does supply snowplows, but Cignoli urges Springfield residents that, despite how many snowplows are on the road, if there is a no parking ban, keep your car off the streets.
“We always go out and we document streets and when people complain about a street, 99 percent of the time the reason why a street isn’t done well is because there’s been parking on both sides,” Cignoli said.
Again, contractors have until Wednesday November 25 to sign-up with the city of Springfield for that extra five dollars an hour rate.
