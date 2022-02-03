SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are reminding people what they can do at home, so they don't experience problems late Thursday and Friday with the storm.
The biggest message from the Springfield Department of Public Works to residents is to make sure your drains are not clogged from the snow we got last weekend.
You may want to take a look around your property, so you can prevent any water damage. With the snow melting and rain moving in, any leftover water or ice clogging drains could lead to trouble. Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News why this could be a big issue.
“So whatever rain we get, obviously snow is going to melt, but water is just going to pond. Around houses, foundations thaw. They don’t freeze, they actually thaw a little bit, so if the water comes near your house, it’s just going to come down the foundation, find a spot, and get into your house…You know, really with the rain we’re getting overnight, we want people to really pay attention, so they don’t end up with a lot of water in their basement,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli also said try to get rid of the water in downspouts. Also, keep an eye on catch basins that could overflow, but one good thing, he points out, is that it doesn't look like more snow will be a big concern.
“So we were nervous before that we were going to have four to five inches of snow. That doesn't look to be the case at all. It looks like it's going to be some freezing rain and rain, so right now, it looks to be just doing some treating for the morning hours,” Cignoli added.
As far as when they will start treating the roads, that all depends on the temperatures.
