SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Cleanup efforts are underway in Springfield. Western Mass News caught up with public works crews to see how cleanup efforts are going.
The DPW reports it will take about 12 to 15 hours total to completely clear the roads. If you are out driving be careful and drive slow.
Springfield DPW crews were hard at work on Saturday, clearing the roads during our first Nor’Easter of the year.
“We put down a lot of pre-treatment. The roads are just too cold for the pre-treatment to do anything right now,” said Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW director.
Cignoli said his crews began their full plowing operation at 10:30 Saturday morning, with about 130 contractor plows and 15 city pieces of equipment out on the roadways. He said the main issue they're facing wasn’t the amount of snow, but the wind.
“We've plowed the main routes at least twice in some areas, some areas 3 or 4 times and the blowing snow is just bringing it back on the street,” said Cignoli.
The city had a parking ban in effect for Saturday to make way for the plows.
“I never say people always follow the parking ban they don't,” said Cignoli…We've had police since midnight actually going out and doing the ticketing and the towing and started last night at 7:00 with regard to ticketing,” said Cignoli.
Cignoli said that he expects crews to have all roads in the city cleared by midnight Saturday night and to follow along with how things are looking. He said the DPW has put out a snow map on their Facebook page.
