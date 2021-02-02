SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When it comes to clearing the streets after a major snowstorm like the one Monday it takes time, and side streets, many times, don’t get as much attention as the main roads.
But for one Springfield neighborhood that wasn't the case this time around.
On Malibu Drive, there was still snow on the ground, but the people who live on this street said the city's plowing job was surprisingly good.
“I think they did a wonderful job last evening and early this morning. I’ve seen it worse in the past, but this is pretty good for us,” Springfield resident John Condon said.
Condon reacted to the way his street was cleaned up after the second major snowstorm of the season hit the region on Monday. When he was outside clearing his driveway on Tuesday, there was still snow on Malibu drive, but he wasn't complaining.
“Well, you can’t get it all up, especially this wet, sticky snow. What I've seen is once the tires go over it, they push it down, and it freezes, that’s why they can’t get it all up,” Condon explained.
Western Mass News checked the progress of Springfield's snow clearing operation. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Department of Public Works snow map showed the city was 76 percent plowed. The highlighted yellow circle were places that still needed some work. Malibu Drive is in the bottom right-hand corner.
Condon said he's seen worse conditions on Malibu Drive after snowstorms in the past.
“There’d probably only be one path down the center of the road, and it would be covered with snow. That's what you’d get. It would just be passable, that would be the worst type of snow plowing, or I've seen no snow plowing,” Condon explained.
