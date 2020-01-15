SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Springfield city councilors held a meeting on Tuesday, focusing on new plans for snow clean-up. This comes after the DPW has been under fire from residents, who have been criticizing the city's snow removal this winter season.
The meeting last night generated talk about new plans and policies.
The city has decided that there will soon be a website to track Springfield snow plows, so residents can keep up-to-date on clean-up efforts.
The parking ban changes are still being debated, but for now, the same plan remains in place and will be enforced.
"We will definitely be working with the police department on ticketing and towing," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Predicted snow this weekend is leaving many Springfield residents wondering about the new clean-up plans discussed with city council Tuesday night, but those changes won't be seen for the next snowfall.
"We've been doing it a certain way for years and I just don't want to change it overnight," Cignoli noted.
One of those changes is going to be a webpage where Springfield residents can track DPW vehicles and stay up-to-date on snow clean-up efforts, but Cignoli told Western Mass News that the tracker is not live.
"This is not meant to be a real-time thing. The second your street is plowed, you're going to see it on a map? No. We do reports every two hours during a snow storm...It's really meant for a tool for us to show the street is done and we're progressing, but not that it's done at 2:52 and it'll be on the map then," Cignoli added.
Cignoli said the online tracker should be ready to go in about a month.
Unlike the website change, the changes to the city's parking ban are still undecided. Some are pushing for a seasonal parking ban, while others want a 24-hour approach.
"We create a winter season snow ban, so people are following it, regardless of if there's going to be snow or not, so it gets people in the habit to make sure they're moving all the time to accommodate traffic and to be able to clear the snow," Cignoli noted.
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman added, "If we could get to a ban, for example, a 24 hour ban that would allow people to go odd day, odd side, even day, even side, but the one thing we want to avoid is moving the cars at midnight. We don't want folks to have to wake up in the middle of the night to move cars."
City council is expected to vote on the parking ban changes before the end of this winter season, but city Lederman told Western Mass News that those changes would most likely be implemented next winter.
If a parking ban is in effect this weekend, it will be the same parking ban the city currently follows, but Cignoli told us there has been over 1,500 tickets this winter and more than 500 tows, so the city will be enforcing the rules for the next snow storm.
