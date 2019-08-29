Springfield Dunkin Donuts temporarily closed after fire breaks out at drive thru window.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local Dunkin Donuts is temporarily closed after a fire broke out at the drive-thru window Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 694 Page Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.
Crews arrived to find that a computer board inside the establishment, which operates the drive thru window, had caught fire.
Officials were able to douse the fire quickly and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Tetreault adds that the store sustained less than $1,000 in damages
We're told that the Dunkin location will be closed while Health Department officials asses the building's interior after an employee attempted to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate on that Dunkin Donuts to reopen.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that an electrical malfunction was what sparked the fire.
