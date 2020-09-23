(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is Your School Authority and we're getting answers for parents with children in preschool.
“It just wasn’t an option. It just wasn’t realistic," said mom Stephanie Perez-Marreo.
The pandemic has forced many parents like Perez-Marreo to keep their child at home due to health reasons.
“She is immunosuppressed, she has a chronic kidney disease," Perez-Marreo added.
Her daughter is now doing remote kindergarten after doing preschool at home the previous year.
Remote learning is the normal for many families in western Massachusetts. That's why one long-time homeschool mom decided to help out parents who were doing it for the first time.
“It is important to have somewhat of a plan. Otherwise, it can be really overwhelming," said Emily Edwards.
Edwards has been homeschooling for eight years. In the preschool program, the kids explore one number and letter a week.
“It takes about 10,000 hours to become an expert at any one thing and by the time your child is five years old, you’ve become an expert of your child...having that confidence that we as parents know our children really well," Edwards explained.
While some parents are choosing remote learning, others are opting for in-person lessons like at Square One, where staff and students are following CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
“It is highly important to have a high-quality early education and care experience. It provides children with the academic, social, emotional skills that will be needed for them to go to kindergarten," said Maria Bedard, vice president of early education and care programs at Square One.
Bedard has an important message for parents.
“If the families are choosing to keep their kids home, which I would understand, being cautious about the amount of time children are on their screen," Bedard noted.
Bedard told Western Mass News that parents should limit screen time to 30 minutes every few days. She added that for early education, children learn best interacting with others, so use hands-on material.
"These are the years children need to be developing language skills, so if you are keeping your child at home, play with your child, interact with your child, take them on outings. Those are the things that will have the most impact on their children's kindergarten readiness than worksheets, workbooks or sitting in front of a screen," Bedard explained.
