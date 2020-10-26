Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is directing all cities and towns across the state to enhance security as the election draws closer.
The Springfield election commissioner said that there is only one ballot box in Springfield, and it’s monitored by surveillance cameras 24/7. But the city is taking steps to make sure what happened in Boston doesn't happen here.
“Unfortunately, there’s always the possibility that we could have someone that might want to tamper with the ballot box,” Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez said.
Police have arrested 39-year-old Worldly Armand for allegedly setting a Boston ballot box on fire. While officials say 87 ballots were intact, between five and 10 were so badly damaged they couldn’t be read.
Congressman Richard Neal said the incident is distressing.
“I think taking the necessary steps to preclude what happened yesterday in Boston should be on all of our minds,” he said.
That’s why Galvin is urging election officials in all cities and towns across the state to step up security.
“There are security cameras that monitor that ballot box 24/7 so we can have instant access to the tape if we need to see if anything is going on with it,” Oyola-Lopez said.
She said that her staff empties the ballot box every two hours.
But she said the city is taking further steps to make sure every vote is counted, including closing the ballot box this Saturday.
“They’re expecting possibly because it is Halloween and it is a Saturday and because of the election that it might be an issue, and so they’re suggesting that we have an armed guard watching the ballot box or to close it up and secure it so that no one can put a ballot in but then nothing can get damaged as well,” she said.
While Oyola-Lopez said residents should have confidence in the city’s security measures, she said voters still have options for how they want to cast their ballots.
“They can hand walk them into City Hall, they can drop them off at early voting sites, too, which people have been taking advantage of that option,” she said.
The ballot box will close starting at noon on Halloween and will reopen Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Lopez said 16,000 ballots have been cast in-person and by mail so far in Springfield. She is reminding voters that they can track their ballot online to make sure their vote has been counted.
