SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early voting is underway across the country.
In Springfield, officials said they are off to a good start.
City Hall is one of the many early voting locations in Springfield. People have been coming in and out all day to cast their ballots.
With nearly 30 million voters already making it to the polls in the U.S., officials said they're looking at record-breaking turnout for early voting.
The election commissioner for the city of Springfield said that on Tuesday they’ve seen over 400 voters at City Hall, and over at Green Leaf Community Center, there was a line of 100 people Tuesday morning.
Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez said there are normally no wait times at City Hall, but other locations can get backed up.
“If you live out in the Greenleaf area out near 16 Acres, I would say wait a little bit give it an hour after their opening time but people are expecting waits, so they’ve been bringing lawn chairs and just making the best of it and enjoying the weather since it’s so nice out,” she said.
She said now is the time to fix a change of address or any administrative issues that need to be resolved.
Anyone can register and vote on the same day from until Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m.
