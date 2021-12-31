SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Empowerment Center hosted a free farmers market Friday morning.
Christian Bach, manager of the empowerment center, told Western Mass News that they had a whole truckload of fresh vegetables that they were looking to hand out. He added that they also got in contact with some local organizations in need, including the Springfield Rescue Mission.
"Some of the local churches that have kitchens that can cook, we've provided fruits and vegetables this week and we still have an abundance that we're now handing out to the general public. I'd rather give it away than throw it away,” Bach explained.
The Springfield Empowerment Center opened earlier this year and works primarily to assist active members of the military and veterans dealing with food insecurity. They're open Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and stay open late on Wednesday until 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.