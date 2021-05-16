SPRINGFILED, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- 787 Eversource customers were without power Sunday afternoon, according to Matt Chagnon from Eversource.
The outage was caused by an underground wire on Belmont Avenue. Chagnon said the issue was isolated which brought a majority of customers power back by 3:53 P.M. Sunday.
24 customers remain without power. Eversource crews are out repairing the issue to get those customer's power restored. According to the Eversource outage map, the estimated time of restoration is Sunday night at 6:30.
