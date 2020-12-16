WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MassDOT announced that tractor-trailers are now banned from limited access highways. These are highways without cross streets or traffic lights, like the Mass Pike and I-91.
The ban included tractor-trailers, tandem trailers, and special permit vehicles. This ban went into effect at 9 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 a.m.
This was a problem state transportation officials spoke about Wednesday. They said some roadways across Massachusetts may have just one lane of traffic cleared because of the rate of snowfall and the number of plow drivers out with coronavirus.
Locally in Springfield, the Department of Public Works had some drivers out earlier this week, but they have since returned.
However, Springfield Department of Public Works Commissioner Chris Cignoli said they are around 30 short on contract plow drivers this year. He said most of the companies they contract with are struggling to find drivers.
Cignoli said for Springfield, his drivers will still plow every lane, but that the process could take a bit longer than usual.
“We’re starting probably at midnight, and this is an intense storm,” Cignoli explained. “You know something on this storm, maybe instead of taking us 14 hours, it might take us 16 hours.”
Cignoli said bulk waste pickup and trash removal has been canceled for Thursday so that those truck drivers can get behind the wheel of a plow and help out.
There are 1,100 lane miles total in Springfield; Cignoli estimated that's three times more than any other western Mass. community. It doesn't include major highways like I-91, which is handled by MassDOT.
